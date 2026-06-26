Klauser named President/CEO at the Desoto County Economic Development Council Congratulations to Billy Klauser on stepping into the role of President/CEO at the DeSoto County Economic Development Council! Billy shared that he is “honored and excited” to begin this new chapter and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to build on the strong foundation established by longtime economic development leader Jim Flanagan. He noted his enthusiasm for working alongside partners, business leaders, and community stakeholders to continue driving growth, investment, and opportunity across DeSoto County. Gouras named Project Manager at the Desoto County Economic Development Council Joining the team alongside this leadership transition is Tripp Gouras, who started last week as Project Manager. Tripp will be supporting the team with day-to-day project coordination and helping keep initiatives moving forward as momentum continues to build.

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