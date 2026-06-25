Jun 25, 2026 - SBA

SBA Disaster Loan Assistance Available for Mississippi Winter Storm Recovery

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding Mississippi businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters affected by the severe winter storm of January 23–27, 2026, that the deadline to apply for physical damage disaster loans is AUGUST 10, 2026.

Eligible applicants in designated Mississippi counties may qualify for low-interest loans to repair or replace storm-damaged property. Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million for damaged facilities, equipment, inventory, and other assets. Homeowners may borrow up to $500,000 to repair or replace their primary residence, while renters and homeowners may receive up to $100,000 for personal property losses.

Applicants may also qualify for additional funding to make mitigation improvements that reduce future storm damage, such as storm shelters, wind-resistant upgrades, and structural reinforcements.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for small businesses, 3.625% for nonprofits, and 2.875% for homeowners and renters, with repayment terms of up to 30 years. No payments or interest accrual begin until 12 months after the first loan disbursement.

Residents are encouraged to apply for both FEMA assistance and SBA disaster loans to support their full recovery. The deadline for Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications is January 11, 2027.

For more information or to apply, visit our website here or SBA’s disaster assistance website or contact the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.

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