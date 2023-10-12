Statement From Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, Chair of the Education and Culture Committee, Regarding the Board of Education's Redacted Release of the Jackson Lewis Report on MCPS Investigation

MARYLAND, December 10 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 12, 2023

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (At-Large), chair of the Education and Culture (EC) Committee, applauds the Montgomery County Board of Education for releasing a redacted full report from Jackson Lewis on the investigation of misconduct allegations by a Montgomery County Public Schools principal:

"I applaud the Board of Education for taking this important step forward in accountability and transparency for the families, students and staff within the school system. It has been two months since the allegations of employee misconduct by an MCPS principal were revealed through the press. At the EC Committee session held on Sept. 28, I called for the full release of a redacted report and my colleagues echoed that sentiment. It is only through transparency that we are able to have effective accountability and facilitate improvement in processes that protect our school community.

The release of the redacted report does not impact the ongoing investigations. The investigation through the Montgomery County Office of Inspector General (OIG) continues. Once the OIG releases its investigation findings, I will work with my colleagues to schedule a public meeting to discuss the findings and any recommended actions."

The full redacted report can be viewed here.

