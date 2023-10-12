A meeting with the delegation of Vienna was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

12/10/2023

On October 12, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the delegation of the Vienna City Hall, led by the representative of the Mayor of Vienna, the member of the Vienna Provincial Parliament and City Council Omar Al-Rawi and the head of the Austrian-Turkmen Society Neda Berger.

During the conversation, the Turkmen diplomat congratulated the guests on the successful conduction of the fifth Viennese Ball on October 11 in the city of Arkadag. Also was noted that today there will be a concert of the Turkmen-Austrian Symphony Orchestra “Galkynysh”.

The sides noted a fruitful partnership between Turkmenistan and Austria. Also was expressed opinion on intensifying interparliamentary cooperation.

The parties emphasized effective interaction in the field of trade and economic cooperation, and noted the successful cooperation of the business circles of the two countries.

Special attention is paid to the issues of further expanding ties in the field of culture, which is facilitated by joint events, such as the conducting of the Viennese Ball in Ashgabat, as well as performances of the Symphony Orchestra “Galkynysh”. Another significant event in the cultural dialogue between the two countries would be the holding of a concert of masters of culture and art of Turkmenistan in Vienna in the middle of this month.