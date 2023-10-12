The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan took part in the CIS Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs

12/10/2023

On October 12, 2023, a regular meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held in Bishkek. The delegation of Turkmenistan was led at the event by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on a wide range of current issues, including important aspects of the international and regional agenda, as well as cooperation within the CIS. The most important directions for future multilateral cooperation in the fields of politics, trade, economics and culture for the coming period have been identified.

The meeting participants also discussed important projects related to the Decision on the draft Action Plan for the preparation and celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in 2025 in the CIS, the Decision on the CIS Championship (Championship, Cup), the Decision on the Plan of multi-level political consultations between the Foreign ministers within CIS, and other important initiatives.

Noting the priority areas and positions of Turkmenistan, the head of the delegation R.Meredov emphasized the constructive nature of cooperation within the CIS, where there is significant potential for joint efforts.

During the discussion, new ideas and projects were proposed aimed at strengthening cooperation between the CIS countries. The prospects for interaction in the field of science and education were also discussed.

A decision was made to hold the next meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CIS on April 12, 2024 in Minsk.