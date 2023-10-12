Province Sees Big Impact with Municipal Police Programs

CANADA, October 12 - Released on October 12, 2023

Saskatchewan's municipal Crime Reduction Teams (CRT) and the Trafficking Response Teams (STRT) are having a big impact on the fight against crime across the province.

Municipal CRTs have seen excellent outcomes over the last few months. From March through August of 2023, CRTs seized over 3,600 grams of methamphetamine, 33,025 grams of cocaine, 1,036 grams of fentanyl, executed 46 arrest, and 50 search warrants, made 110 arrests and laid 494 Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charges.

"Investments in the CRT and STRT are paying off," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "We applaud these officers for the incredible work they are doing to remove guns and drugs from our streets and violent offenders from our communities in order to make Saskatchewan a safer place to live for everyone."

The CRT's mandate is to target street gangs and prolific offenders and to respond to urban and rural crime surges as needed. In addition to the recent seizures, CRTs have seized 73 guns and over $160,000 in cash. There are currently three municipal CRTs operating in Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.

On August 17, 2023 members of the Saskatoon Police Service CRT concluded an investigation into a "dial-a-dope" operation. With the assistance of the Tactical Support Unit and other officers from the Criminal Investigation Division, a high-risk traffic stop was conducted that resulted in two search warrants being executed. Police seized a total of:

17 firearms;

approximately 2,000 rounds of various ammunition;

three safes;

approximately $28,800 in Canadian currency;

approximately $2,800 in American currency;

237 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution; and

digital scales and other paraphernalia consistent with the trafficking of drugs.

"The Saskatoon CRT conducts investigations that support the goal of disrupting, curtailing, and reducing criminal activity in relation to gang violence, organized crime, illegal guns, drugs and property crime," Saskatoon Chief of Police Troy Cooper said. "These are priorities that align with the Saskatchewan government in an effort to keep residents of not only Saskatoon, but of the entire province safe."

The municipal STRT specializes in the intelligence-led enforcement, and investigates the trafficking of drugs, weapons and people.

Municipal STRT have opened 61 human trafficking files and initiated 47 human trafficking interventions between March and August of this year. Municipal STRT resources are located in Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina.

Regina Police Service STRT members received and investigated 14 human trafficking reports between January and August 2023. Many of these detailed, intelligence-based investigations last a number of months and are still ongoing. In addition to the investigative work, STRT members also play an important role in educating the public on the realities of human trafficking in Saskatchewan. These investigators spend significant time with youth, community partners and other law enforcement groups to help create awareness and public understanding of the impact human trafficking has in our province.

"When it comes to drug trafficking, illegal firearms and human trafficking in our province, it is important that we dedicate skilled and specialized police officers to investigate as this kind of organized criminal activity is uniquely complex," Regina Police Service Investigative Services Division Superintendent Trent Stevely said. "The Regina Police Service recognizes that the funding provided for CRT and STRT is invaluable. Without that financial assistance, we would not be able to provide the time and human resources needed to successfully investigate these types of criminal offences."

