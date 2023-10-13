America’s Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and Bestselling Author Jason Wright Launch 20 City Christmas Tour and Book
“Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration” set to visit Las Vegas, Dallas, Seattle, Chicago, Calgary, and 15 other cities between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
What better way to spend the holidays than by traveling together to spread the redeeming message of Jesus Christ?”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-nominated violinist and world-renowned performer Jenny Oaks Baker and New York Times bestselling author Jason Wright have announced dates and tour stops for “Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration.” They simultaneously announced the release of a companion Christmas book called “Witness of Christmas: A Musical Journey Through the Nativity of Jesus the Christ.”
— Jenny Oaks Baker
Baker will be joined on tour by her children, musical group Family Four, and Irish Soprano Alex Sharpe, a former member of Celtic Woman. “Performing with my family has become such a treasure at this stage of my career,” Baker said. “My children are incredibly gifted, accomplished performers in their own right, and what better way to spend the holidays than by traveling together to spread the redeeming message of Jesus Christ?”
After taking the show to ten cities in 2022, Baker believed the time was right to expand the tour’s footprint, adding several stops in smaller cities. “We’re hitting the big cities, of course, like Salt Lake, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle. But we’re also visiting places like Idaho Falls, Richfield, Utah, and Calgary, Alberta.”
The show is unique for its inclusion of local choirs and lyrical and Irish dancers at each stop. For many of these local performers, the show provides a rare opportunity to share the stage with acclaimed professionals like Baker and Sharpe. Both women have performed in some of the world’s most iconic, historic venues.
The show’s script is written and narrated by Jason Wright, the bestselling author of “Christmas Jars,” “Even the Dog Knows,” and more than a dozen other titles. “I’ve had some rewarding experiences throughout my career, stood on stages many times, but nothing tops this show. Sharing the spotlight, even just a small corner of it, with Jenny, her children, Alex, and the rest of the team is humbling beyond belief. We get to spend night after night sharing our faith, love, and the hopeful message of the Savior with eager audiences. It’s really become so much more than a show, I think it’s a mission for most of us.”
In addition to the tour, Baker and Wright have released their first publishing collaboration. The book, “Witness of Christmas: A Musical Journey Through the Nativity of Jesus the Christ,” is based on the narration from the show and includes exclusive sheet music, QR codes to video and audio performances of many classic Christmas numbers, and their insights on how everyone might adopt attributes of Christ.
“This was a completely new concept for Jenny and me, and honestly I’m not sure what we envisioned when we first brainstormed the idea of giving readers a taste of the stage show,” Wright said. “But the result is simply stunning. I think it’s the most beautiful book I’ve done, inside and out.”
“We’re hopeful readers won’t just buy the book,” Baker said. “We want them to read it as families, gather around the piano if they have one, and play, sing, and worship together. We didn’t write this only for people who attend the show, we wrote it for families everywhere who want to add something new to their Christmas traditions.”
The tour begins November 24 in Idaho Falls and wraps in Mesa, Arizona on December 23.
Tickets for “Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration” are available now at jennyoaksbaker.com.
“Witness of Christmas: A Musical Journey Through the Nativity of Jesus the Christ” can be purchased online and at many traditional retailers.
Joy to the World
