SAMHSA Announces Nearly $35M in Grant Awards for Comprehensive Behavioral Health Care and HIV Prevention and Care for Historically Underserved Populations

Cross-posted from: SAMHSA Newsroom

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded nearly $35 million in grant funding this month to bring essential behavioral health services and HIV prevention and care to historically underserved populations. Health equity remains a critical focus of the Biden-Harris Administration, and these funds represent the continued commitment by the administration to address and remedy inequity of care.

Addressing the mental health crisis and beating the opioid epidemic are two core pillars of President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the nation. The grant awards facilitate ongoing efforts throughout the nation in treatment, recovery support and harm reduction, advancing the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Drug Control Strategy and supports the goals of the National HIV/AIDS Strategy.

“The Administration remains deeply invested in ensuring those who need prevention services, treatment and support receive the essential care they need,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The dedicated work of these awardees ensures our best efforts are thoughtfully and strategically implemented where they are most needed.”

“These specific funds will help support programs that bring special emphasis to those who have historically not had equitable access to behavioral health care and infectious disease services,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., the HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, and the leader of SAMHSA. “The HIV prevention and substance use services provided through this grant will help to improve overall health and wellness of individuals and communities across the country.”

The awards include:

