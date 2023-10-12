Submit Release
Burgum statement on passing of former North Dakota Lt. Gov. Rosemarie Myrdal

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today regarding the passing of former North Dakota Lt. Gov. Rosemarie Myrdal, who represented District 11 in the North Dakota House from 1985 to 1992 and served as lieutenant governor from 1993 to 2000 with Gov. Ed Schafer. Myrdal died Wednesday at age 94.

“As the second woman to serve as lieutenant governor of North Dakota, Rosemarie Myrdal was a tireless advocate for the citizens of our state and a champion for children, education and agriculture, having raised five children with her husband, John, on a farm near Edinburg,” Burgum said. “In addition to her dedicated service at the state level, she served on her local school board and numerous organizations that supported heritage preservation, conservation, health care, education and tourism. We are deeply grateful for her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to service and community at both the state and local levels. Kathryn and I extend our condolences and prayers to her family, friends and former colleagues in the legislature, state government and beyond.”

