President Trump grants Armstrong's request for major disaster declaration for severe storm damage in June

BISMARCK, N.D. – President Donald Trump today granted a request from Gov. Kelly Armstrong for a presidential major disaster declaration for damage from severe storms that produced tornadoes June 20-21, unlocking federal assistance to help cover the costs of repairs to public infrastructure and recovery efforts.

“This much-needed disaster aid will help our state’s communities and utilities recover from one of the most powerful summer storms in recent history,” Armstrong said. “North Dakota deeply appreciates President Trump and FEMA for approving our request, just as we can never say thank you enough to our local citizens, volunteers, first responders, utility providers and emergency managers who worked tirelessly to restore services and help their neighbors and communities recover from these severe storms.”

The presidential declaration makes public assistance available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which notified the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services this evening that the request had been granted.

Armstrong submitted a request on July 21 for the presidential major disaster declaration. The June 20-21 storms spawned more than 20 tornadoes, resulting in four storm-related deaths and causing more than $11 million in damage to public infrastructure as well as significant damage to utilities, grain bins, homes and other private property. The presidential declaration today covers all 19 counties requested: Barnes, Burleigh, Cass, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Griggs, Kidder, McLean, Morton, Oliver, Ransom, Sheridan, Sioux, Steele, Stutsman, Traill and Wells.

A separate request for a presidential major disaster declaration for severe storms Aug. 7-8 was submitted last week and is still pending. Those storms brought damaging winds, large hail and numerous tornadoes, costing more than $6 million, mostly from damage to electrical infrastructure. The request covers Barnes, Grand Forks, Griggs, Kidder, Nelson, Steele and Stutsman counties.

For more information about storm recovery, including the Grain Storage & Facility Rebuilder Program created in response to the June storms, visit www.ndresponse.gov.