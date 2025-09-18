Armstrong: New ND Air National Guard detachment to support B-52 operations at Minot Air Force Base

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today announced that military leaders have agreed to establish a second North Dakota Air National Guard detachment to support operations at Minot Air Force Base.

The B-52 Operational Classic Association detachment was approved by U.S. Air Force Headquarters last week.

Currently, the North Dakota Air National Guard’s 219th Security Forces Squadron works jointly with active-duty Air Force personnel to provide security for the missile field complex at Minot Air Force Base. The new detachment involving the Air Force’s 5th Bomb Wing and Air National Guard’s 119th Wing will augment portions of the B-52 mission at the base, with a proposed total of approximately 40 personnel by Oct. 1, 2026. Global Strike Command also will develop plans for future expansion of the detachment beyond operations and maintenance.

“Minot Air Force Base and the North Dakota Air National Guard are always exceeding the standard and setting new expectations of what it means to serve in our military,” Armstrong said. “The military in North Dakota continues to play a critical role in our national security, ensuring peace through strength, and this new detachment reinforces that role.”

The North Dakota National Guard’s adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Mitch Johnson, said the detachment allows the North Dakota Air National Guard to expand its current relationship with the Minot base and add another strategic deterrent mission.

“I look forward to our continued partnership with Minot Air Force Base as we join the B-52 mission,” Johnson said. “We will recruit the right people into these positions and build this detachment the North Dakota way.”