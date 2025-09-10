Armstrong directs flags at half-staff through Sept. 14 in honor of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff from today until sunset Sunday, Sept. 14, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for the memory of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed at an event in Utah.

“Kjersti and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of Charlie Kirk after this senseless and reprehensible act. There is absolutely no place in America for political violence,” Armstrong said.

The flag directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump.