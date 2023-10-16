FITGMR and Esports Association Ghana (EAG) Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize Ghana's Esports Landscape
FITGMR is excited to announce a pioneering partnership with Esports Association Ghana (EAG), marking a significant leap forward in Ghana's esports development.ACCRA, GHANA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FITGMR, a leading esports technology and player performance organization, is excited to announce a pioneering partnership with Esports Association Ghana (EAG), marking a significant leap forward in Ghana's esports development. This collaboration represents a bold initiative to establish a united, sustainable, and thriving esports ecosystem, underpinned by the core principles of healthy gaming.
In this groundbreaking collaboration, FITGMR will act as a strategic consultant to EAG, bringing its wealth of expertise to shape a comprehensive esports program. Drawing upon FITGMR's established curriculum, training modules, and cutting-edge technologies, this initiative will prioritize the integration of healthy gaming practices into the heart of Ghana's esports community.
FITGMR, working closely with EAG, will establish a transformative "train the trainer" program, empowering EAG to nurture local in-game coaches and trainers. This forward-thinking initiative is poised to significantly enhance the depth of esports expertise within Ghana, fostering a new generation of skilled professionals.
Both EAG and FITGMR are dedicated to actively promoting this collaborative endeavor. By amplifying their joint efforts, they will showcase the innovative initiatives driving the transformation of Ghana's esports landscape.
Kristin Anderson, CEO of FITGMR, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are excited to join forces with Esports Association Ghana to elevate esports in Ghana. Our combined efforts will not only nurture talent but also instill the values of healthy gaming, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for esports in the region."
Kwesi Hayford, President, Esports Association, Ghana, added, "The world of esports is rapidly shattering boundaries and emerging as a cornerstone in youth development. With a focus on physical fitness and peak performance, it has become the arena of choice for professional gamers. Partnering with a leading esports performance agency such as FITGMR is the perfect match to ensure the comprehensive well-being of our players, gamers, coaches, and referees. This collaboration extends beyond player care and includes a commitment to training and knowledge sharing to advance the esports landscape in Ghana and, more broadly, across Africa."
About Esports Association Ghana (EAG)
Esports Association Ghana is a not-for-profit organization established in 2016 to support and promote esports in Ghana. As an association, EAG works to foster effective collaborations for Ghana Gamers, increase the awareness of esports and provide expertise and advice. The association is focused on the grassroots level of esports and represents a fraternity of various entities in the esports ecosystem. EAG is committed to educating the masses – including parents, teachers, media and government – about what esports is and its benefits. Through the association’s efforts they hope to provide a solid framework for total commercialization of Esports and as a tool for the socio-economic development of the youth in Ghana and Africa.
About FITGMR
FITGMR, Inc. is a leading esports technology, performance and player development company dedicated to helping esports athletes, teams, and organizations reach their full potential. Through its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive coaching and training curriculum, FITGMR helps players and coaches at all levels of competition improve their skills and achieve their goals. The FITGMR Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional and semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.
