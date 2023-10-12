Submit Release
PWB Special Meeting Date – October 19, 2023

Special meeting to discuss two emergency funding requests. This meeting will be held online via Zoom and in person at the Washington State Dept. of Commerce headquarters (1011 Plum Street, Olympia, WA). Join the Zoom meeting.

Meeting Date: October 19, 2023

Meeting Time: 11:00 AM

Meeting ID: 865 5414 4175

Meeting Passcode: 928817

