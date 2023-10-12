Mobile Innovations Connects With D & R Electronics to Showcase #connectedofficer In-Vehicle Solutions at IACP 2023
See Mobile Innovations' #connectedofficer solutions for mobile RMS, CAD, DEMS and HR. In-car demos featuring D & R Electronics Dovetail System for Samsung DeX.
We connect the officer, allowing them to do everything they need to do to resolve occurrences and file reports on the spot, with no wasted time, no wasted trips to HQ.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Innovations CEO Gary Bauer today announced the company's participation at the upcoming International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Expo, to be held in San Diego, California, October 14th to 17th 2023, with live in-car demos at exhibit 5451.
— Gary Bauer - Mobile Innovations CEO
Mr. Bauer will be running real-time demos of the company’s iPatrol #connectedofficer platform with mobile Niche RMS access, as well as EPNB for e-Notes, and Mobi-OSL for officer e-Scheduling and logistics using smartphones. Appearing alongside Mobile Innovations will be longstanding partner D & R Electronics, an industry-leading police vehicle upfitter.
The #connectedofficer demos will be carried out in a Ford Interceptor, fully upfitted by D & R and featuring the company’s Dovetail in-vehicle smartphone mounting system for the Samsung DeX, allowing officers to turn their phone or tablet into a desktop-like computer with Dovetail's built-in Bluetooth cradle, keyboard and ruggedized touchscreen.
“With our native Android apps running on D & R’s Dovetail for Samsung DeX, the officer can do exactly the same things they can do with a desktop at headquarters -- remotely in their vehicle, using their phone or tablet.” Explains Mr. Bauer. “We connect the officer, allowing them to do everything they need to do to resolve occurrences and file reports on the spot, with no wasted time, no wasted trips to HQ.”
“Dovetail by D & R Electronics brings headquarters to the officer in their cruiser, using their smartphone as opposed to the laptop as their primary in-vehicle computing device.” Adds Alfredo Darolfi, CEO D & R Electronics.
Mobile Innovations Corp. and EPNB Solutions Inc. are privately held companies with headquarters in Niagara Falls and Buffalo. Our branded products include iPatrol for mobile RMS, CAD and DEMS and external law enforcement databases and more; EPNB electronic pocket notebook for photo, video, audio, sketch notes, and forms with timestamps and geotags; and Mobi-OSL for officer e-scheduling and logistics using smartphone. We have deployed and support #connectedofficer solutions for more than 40 law enforcement agencies worldwide with mobile solutions for Android, iOS and Windows platforms.
