Ramada Suites by Wyndham Wailoaloa Beach Fiji Receives Wyndham Rewards Top Performer Award on Global Stage

OCTOBER 2023, FIJI – The renowned Ramada Suites by Wyndham Wailoaloa Beach Fiji, an epitome of hospitality excellence, has achieved a significant milestone by winning the prestigious Wyndham Rewards Top Performer Award for the Asia Pacific Region (APAC). This esteemed accolade was announced at the respected Wyndham Global Conference held in Anaheim, California, in the presence of an enthusiastic audience exceeding 6,000 participants from across the globe.

The award is a testament to Ramada Fiji’s exceptional efforts in surpassing its valid enrollment goal throughout 2022 and its consistent and outstanding support for the Wyndham Rewards program. In an astonishing display of dedication and commitment, Ramada Fiji achieved an impressive 1386% over their yearly enrollment target in 2022. This achievement underlines the hotel’s unwavering commitment to promoting the Wyndham Rewards program to its esteemed guests, providing unparalleled benefits and rewards.

Further reinforcing their reputation, Ramada Fiji secured a distinguished position among the Top 10 performers for the first and second quarters of 2023, showcasing their influence and excellence in Asia.

Ramada Suites by Wyndham Wailoaloa Beach Fiji achieved this brilliant success under the strategic leadership of Mr. Rohit Ritesh Lal, the General Manager of Ramada Suites by Wyndham Wailoaloa Beach Fiji, and a Director and Owner of Cove Management Pte Ltd, the Management Company overseeing Ramada Fiji. Alongside partner directors Mark and Jenice Hinton, Mr. Lal played a pivotal role in steering the team towards this remarkable achievement. His visionary leadership and strategic initiatives were instrumental in surpassing the set goals and elevating the hotel’s status within the Wyndham Rewards program.

The award ceremony, held during the Wyndham Global Conference in Anaheim, California, emphasized the international prestige attached to this recognition, with a vast audience of over 6,000 enthusiastic participants from various corners of the world. Mr. Lal appreciated the honor and extended gratitude to their diligent and devoted team. Ramada Suites by Wyndham Wailoaloa Beach Fiji’s success stems from their unswerving dedication to providing exceptional service and experiences to their guests, ensuring they feel valued and appreciated as part of the Wyndham family. The Wyndham Rewards program, a globally recognized loyalty initiative, allows guests to accumulate points for every stay, ultimately redeeming them for many benefits, including complimentary nights at participating hotels Ramada Suites by Wyndham Wailoaloa Beach Fiji’s reception of the Top Performer Award for the APAC region signifies their dedication to providing enhanced value to their guests through this esteemed program.

The entire team at Ramada Suites by Wyndham Wailoaloa Beach Fiji is excited to build on this triumph and continue their journey of hospitality excellence. They remain dedicated to providing unparalleled experiences to their guests while maintaining exceptional performance within the Wyndham Rewards program.