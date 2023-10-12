Mana College students embrace Tongan culture in a sports and cultural exchange

A group of 38 consisting of netball players and staff from Mana College visited Tonga on a sports and cultural exchange with Tonga Tourism and the Tonga Netball Association 27th September – 3rd October, 2023. The exchange was part of the vision of promoting Sports Tourism through netball and a cultural exchange initiated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Hon. Fekitamoeloa Katoa-‘Utoikamanu with the CEO of the New Zealand Māori Tourism, Ms. Pania Tyson-Nathan during the SPTO Board and Council of Ministers Meeting held in the Cook Islands of October last year.

The timing was significant as the group arrived on the same day as the world marked the International #WorldTourismDay held annually on the 27th of September. The group first visited several schools and met the principal, staff and students, too. These included the Queen Salote College, Tonga Side School, Liahona High School and Apifo’ou College where the students portrayed the true Tongan hospitality with songs, traditional Tau’olunga and even cheerleading.

Another highlight of the visit was the Secondary Schools Tournament between Mana College and nine secondary schools held at the Liahona sports grounds. The tournament provided opportunities for both Mana College and opposing schools to enhance their skills on the field and build their network off the field. Both the U17 and the U15 teams of Mana College walked away victorious having finished first in both divisions.

A cultural performance by the Mana College during the farewell at ‘Oholei Beach Resort.

Before the group departed, the Ministry of Tourism and Mana College donated several netball gear to the Tonga Netball Association, including netball goal posts, netball balls and sports shoes as a token of appreciation for the hospitality.

Image 1: A traditional Kava ceremony to welcome the Mana College group and staff. *Only served to the adults. Image 2: Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism, Hon. Fekitamoeloa Katoa-Utoikamanu with the Mana College U17 and U15 netball teams. Image 3: Hon. ‘Anaukihesina Ma’afu, Hon. Lavinia Ma’afu, Hon. Fangaake Ma’afu and Hon. Melenaite Tuku’aho after the Secondary School Tournament with Mana College. Saturday 30th September, 2023.

Tonga Tourism wishes to acknowledge the support from the following stakeholders for the invaluable part in facilitating the trip: Mr. Paula Ma’u and the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Jason Strickland and Tanoa Dateline Hotel, Mr. Simana Kami and ‘Oholei Beach Resort, Ms. Moana Paea and Ha’atafu Beach Resort, Mr. Semisi ‘Ilolahia and Friendly Island Tours, Ms. Jessica Afeaki and Ancient Tonga, Mr. Sione Taumoefolau and Tonga Red Cross, Commander Taniela Tuita and Royal Tonga Navy and Mr. Kaitu’u Fotu and Tonga Airports Limited.