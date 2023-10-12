"Nijigen no Mori" x “Demon Slayer” Collaboration Event: Long Autumn Night Festival (Volume 5)

Promotional image of Nijigen no Mori x "Demon Slayer" Character silhouettes at the entrance for the Night Walk event

Special heat packs and original stickers distributed as presents from October 13th!

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Nijigen no Mori" x "Demon Slayer" collaboration event is being held from Friday, July 28th to Saturday, January 27th, 2024, allowing guests to experience the world of "Demon Slayer". From September to November, when cool breezes blow and you can feel the changing of the seasons, various events will be held as part of the "Nijigen no Mori" x "Demon Slayer" event "Long Autumn Night Festival".

In this fifth volume starting October 13th, guests purchasing tickets for the "Night Walk: Swordsmith Village Arc" will receive a heat pack and original sticker as a gift. Experience the "Nijigen no Mori" x "Demon Slayer" collaboration event during the fall and winter seasons, when you can enjoy the night walk from earlier in the evening!

■Overview

Start: October 13th

Content: Heat pack and original stickers will be given to "Night Walk: Swordsmith Village Arc" ticket purchasers.

Location: "Nijigen no Mori" x “Demon Slayer” collaboration event reception

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/kimetsu_awaji/

■ "Nijigen no Mori" × “Demon Slayer” Collaboration Event Overview

Date: July 28th, 2023 - January 27th, 2024

Location: 2525-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture (Nijigen no Mori)

Overview: The world of "Demon Slayer" is recreated in the wilderness of Nijigen no Mori. Participants can enjoy the world of "Demon Slayer" through two daytime and nighttime events.

①【Night Event】 Nijigen no Mori X “Demon Slayer” “Night Walk: Swordsmith Village Arc”

Walking through the 1.2-kilometer forest at night, participants can experience the world of "Demon Slayer” recreated with projection mapping and other techniques. While reliving the battle between Tanjiro Kamado and Hashira against demons as an apprentice swordsmith, participants will be challenged to collect ore, the raw material for the Nichirin Sword.

②【Day Event】 Nijigen no Mori X “Demon Slayer” “Riddle Walk: The Missing Hashira in Hanafuru-zato”

Visitors can enjoy the riddle-solving game while walking around the area where character panels with original illustrations by "ufotable". This year, there are two types of riddles with different difficulty levels: "Two-person mission: Find the Phantom Flower," which is recommended for beginners who want to solve riddles in cooperation between parents, children and friends, and "One-person mission: Find the Handed-Down Sword in Hanafuru-zato”. Participants will receive an original wooden strap as a prize.

・Goods, Food

New original goods available only at Nijigen no Mori and original food featuring recreations of characters such as Tanjiro Kamado, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Muichiro Tokitou.

※Event merchandise from last year's event is once again available this year.

※More information will be released on the official Nijigen no Mori website as it becomes available.

Business Hours:

①5：00 p.m. - 10：00 p.m. (last entry 8:45 p.m.）

②10：00 a.m. - 5：30 p.m. (last entry 4：00 p.m.）

※Opening hours vary depending on the season.

※Please check the Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Note:

・Information is correct at the time of this release and is subject to change.

・More information will be released on the official Nijigen no Mori website as it becomes available.

©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable