The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye

12/10/2023

On October 11, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan.

The guest conveyed to the head of state, as well as the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, cordial greetings from the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who addressed wishes of well-being and prosperity to all Turkmen people.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed his best wishes to the President of the Republic of Türkiye, expressing confidence that the negotiations and meetings planned during the current visit of the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry to Ashgabat will give new impetus to further bilateral interaction. The head of Turkmenistan also congratulated the minister and the fraternal Turkish people on the upcoming the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

As the President of Turkmenistan noted, the Republic of Türkiye is a friendly and fraternal state for our country, and bilateral relations are of a strategic nature. Centuries-old Turkmen-Turkish ties have a wealth of experience, which is confirmed by the high level of interaction in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Cooperation between countries is successfully developing and strengthening on a mutually beneficial basis, both in a bilateral format and within international organizations.

The prospects for increasing cooperation were discussed, where mutual visits of government delegations, as well as regular consultations and meetings between the foreign ministries of the two countries are a significant factor.

The head of state expressed confidence that the upcoming official visit to the Republic of Türkiye will open new pages in the further development of Turkmen-Turkish friendly and fraternal relations.

In the context of a multifaceted bilateral partnership, a special place is given to the trade and economic sphere. In this regard, it was noted that currently the Republic of Türkiye occupies one of the leading positions in the country’s foreign trade turnover.

Our states actively cooperate in almost all sectors of the economy, the head of Turkmenistan stated, emphasizing that there are great opportunities for developing fruitful relations in the fuel and energy sector, in the fields of transport and communications.