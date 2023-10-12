French Polynesia President to Spearhead Pacific Region’s Tourism Renaissance at SPTO Meetings

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is delighted to announce that His Excellency the President Moetai Brotherson, and Minister responsible for Tourism, French Polynesia, will lead a prominent home delegation from French Polynesia at the forthcoming SPTO meetings, taking place from 14th to 21st October in Papeete, Tahiti. These meetings hold significant importance in rebuilding the Pacific region’s tourism sector post-COVID through establishing future focused partnerships and ensuring vital air connectivity for all Pacific Island states.

The event schedule includes key gatherings:

Monday, 16th October: SPTO Board of Directors Meeting

Tuesday, 17th October 2023: Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leaders’ Summit

Wednesday, 18th – 19th October 2023: South Pacific Cruise Summit

Friday, 20th October 2023: Pacific Tourism Council of Ministers Meeting

His Excellency President Brotherson recognised the pivotal role of collaboration and communication in the region’s tourism recovery, stated, “In this era of unprecedented global challenges, our commitment to fortifying the Pacific’s tourism industry remains unwavering. Through collective efforts and innovative strategies, we aspire to pave the way for a brighter, more resilient future for our beloved region.”

“By improving coordination and communication, we have the opportunity to elevate engagement, raise awareness, and empower the key players in the tourism sector. This approach enables our industry to adapt effectively to the needs of our local communities, preserve our natural environments, and, most importantly, respond adeptly during times of crisis,” HE. President Brotherson said.

SPTO’s Chief Executive, Christopher Cocker, welcomed French Polynesia’s hosting of the meetings, highlighting the increasing commitment of Tourism Ministers to regional tourism transformation.

“It is heartening to see Ministers confirming attendance from French Polynesia, Samoa, New Caledonia, Fiji, Tonga, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Cook Islands, Tuvalu, Papua New Guinea, and Wallis and Futuna. attending these important meetings, including SPTO’s members and other key tourism stakeholders. SPTO greatly appreciates the teamwork and support provided by French Polynesia in hosting this year’s SPTO meetings.HE. President Brotherson’s participation as a panellist in the discussions will offer a unique and invaluable perspective to these regional engagements,” Mr Cocker said.

“As the Pacific region unites to revitalise its tourism industry, these meetings in French Polynesia are poised to set the stage for a brighter and more prosperous future for all Pacific Island states.”