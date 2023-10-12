Rebuilding the Pacific Region: Samoan Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism to Council of Tourism Ministers Meet

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is thrilled to announce the attendance of Honourable Afioga Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism of Samoa, who will lead her nation’s delegation to the upcoming SPTO meetings in French Polynesia from October 16th to 21st 2023.

Accompanying Her Excellency Prime Minister Mata’afa is Ms. Pativaine Tevita, the Chief Executive Officer of Samoa Tourism, who will also attend the SPTO Board of Directors meeting on Monday, October 16th. Together, they will actively participate in several key events during this significant gathering, including the Official opening of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leadership Summit (PSTLS), the Donor Development Roundtable, and the Cruise Summit on October 18th and 19th, and the SPTO Council of Tourism Ministers Meeting on October 20th.

These meetings provide crucial updates, guidance, and endorsements from the organisation’s governing bodies. Hon. Prime Minister Mata’afa expressed the importance of sharing lessons learned and fostering collaboration as a commitment to the growth and sustainability of the Pacific tourism industry.

The SPTO meetings represent a pivotal milestone in the journey of Pacific nations as they come together to rejuvenate their tourism industries. As the Pacific region welcomes back travelers, the importance of forging connections and fostering collaborations with fellow Pacific destinations underscores our region’s commitment to the resurgence of tourism

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker welcomed Samoa’s participation and highlighted the paramount role of engaging with Leaders and Ministers responsible for tourism. He emphasised their capacity to implement national policies and foster regional cooperation with their counterparts as crucial for advancing Pacific tourism.

“In light of the pandemic’s impact, having the Tourism Ministers present at the SPTO meetings in Tahiti is pivotal for us. We eagerly anticipate the participation of Ministers from all our member countries in October. As the Pacific region strides towards rebuilding, revitalising its tourism industry post-COVID, and ensuring air connectivity for all Pacific Island states and future focussed partnerships are built, these meetings stand as a beacon of hope and progress,” Mr Cocker said.