“The Cockrill Farm” – 193.7± Acres (7 Parcels) in Orange County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of The Cockrill Farm - 193.7± ac. divided into 7 parcels w/a 3 BR home, barns & Rt. 522 frontage in Orange County, VA.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of the Cockrill Farm -- 193.7+/- Acres (7 Parcels) with 3 BR/2 BA home, barns, shops/garages & 1,800' +/- of Rt. 522 road frontage in Orange County, VA on Thursday, October 19 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“You will have the opportunity to purchase parcels individually (86 acres, 37 acres, 29 acres, 15 acres, 14 acres, 8 acres & 4 acres), in any combination or as a whole on October 19,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“This property is centrally located only 3.5 miles from Rt. 20, 6.5 miles from Lake Anna, 12 miles from downtown Orange, 19 miles from Culpeper, and only a short drive to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg & Richmond, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Auction's Date -- Thursday, October 19 at 3:00PM Eastern
Property Address -- 24161 Cockrill Farm Ln., Unionville, VA 22567
Auction Location -- NOTE: The auction will be conducted OFF SITE at Lafayette Station (26322 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville, VA 22542)
193.7 +/- Acres Divided Into 7 Parcels in Orange County, VA
• Parcel 1 -- Buildings (These buildings are in various states of repair & all measurements are approximate. There are other various barns and structure on the parcel as well.)
o 1-40’x50’x10’ Wood Frame Building with Concrete Floor, Electric, Water and Gas Heater
o 2-46’x75’x12’ Steel Frame Building with Concrete Floor and Electric
o 3-46’x75’x12’ Steel Frame Building with Concrete Floor and Electric
o 4-50’x100’x14’ Eve Height, Storage Shed
o 5-40’x70’ Quonset Hut Building
o 6-40’x100’ Quonset Hut Building with Concrete Floor
o 7-70’x70’x14’ Wood Frame Building with 20’x70’ Shed Off, Concrete Floor And Electric, Shed off set up as Kennel complete with open air pens
o 8-36’x48’x9’ Framed Building with Electric
• Parcel 2 -- 4 +/- Acres with 3 BR/2 BA brick home w/basement in Orange County, VA
o This home measures 4,444 +/- total sf. (2,606 +/- finished sf., 1,838 +/- sf. basement & 484 +/- sf. garage) and has an open floor plan and features a living room w/fireplace, dining room, utility room, attic, attached 2 bay garage & unfinished walk-out basement w/fireplace
o The home is heated & cooled via heat pump; 2 wood fireplaces in living room & basement
o Well & septic; electric water heater
o This home had a new roof in 2023, new outdoor heat pump unit in 2023 and is a solid home that can be renovated/updated to the new owner's liking.
• This 193 +/- acres has an approved preliminary plat overlay dividing it into 7 parcels (86 acres, 37 acres, 29 acres, 15 acres, 14 acres, 8 acres & 4 acres). You will be able to buy this property in any combination you choose or the entire 193 acres!
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com