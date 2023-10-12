Submit Release
InventionHome® Announces New Invention—Shock Absorber Cup

MONROEVILLE, PA, US, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerin H. of New York has designed a shock-absorbing beverage container attachment or cup holder addition built to maintain cup stability and prevent spills. The metal design helps to maintain temperature of the beverage, while the base is coated in textured rubber to grip any pre-existing cup holder the device may be placed in. The revolutionary design eliminates any jolting or jarring motion due to unstable terrain that would typically result in spills. The cup can be used as a standalone beverage container or used in conjunction with existing travel mugs, bottles, and cups.

Kerin is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Shock Absorber Cup. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.

Companies interested in the Shock Absorber Cup can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.

About InventionHome®

InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit www.inventionhome.com.

