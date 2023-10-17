DealPoint Merrill Closes Escrow on a 126,700 Square Foot Mixed-use Shopping Center in Indianapolis, Marion County, IN
DealPoint Merrill plans an $18 million renovation that is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024.WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National developer DealPoint Merrill has successfully completed the escrow process for a 126,700-square-foot mixed-use shopping center situated on 14 acres in Indianapolis, Indiana. This strategically positioned property is located along N. Michigan Road, right in the heart of the retail corridor, offering close proximity to the I-465 and I-65 freeways and just a short 20-minute drive from the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. DealPoint Merrill is set to embark on a renovation project valued at $18 million, which is slated to commence in the first quarter of 2024.
Leading the negotiations for DealPoint Merrill was David Frank, the CEO, while Sterling McGregor, the President, oversaw the due diligence process for the sale. Jason Limbert and Tyler Bendicksen were responsible for the acquisition and underwriting. The property was represented by Coupes Laikin of BrightPoint Real Estates, with Sandor Development acting as the seller.
About DealPoint Merrill:
Headquartered in Los Angeles and with additional offices in Nevada, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill has a proven national track record in identifying and capitalizing on value-added real estate opportunities. The company is also known for sponsoring real estate investment offerings. The senior management team and shareholders of DealPoint Merrill have collectively acquired, refinanced, and sold major real estate assets with a total value exceeding $1 billion, including development and redevelopment projects. For more information, please visit our website at www.dealpointmerrill.com.
