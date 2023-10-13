Don Casey, Veteran Healthcare Exec, Joins Bonaventure Equity's Board Pioneering Cannabinoid and Psychedelic Medicine.
Don Casey, Veteran Healthcare Exec, Joins Bonaventure Equity's Board of Advisors in Pioneering Neuroscience, Cannabinoid & Psychedelic Medicine.
Don's exceptional track record in healthcare leadership plays a crucial role in helping us fulfill our mission of bringing innovative healthcare solutions to the patients who need it the most.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonaventure Equity (“BVE”), a pioneering force in the world of healthcare and pharmaceutical venture capital, is thrilled to announce the addition of Don Casey to their Board of Advisors. Casey brings a wealth of health care experience that has included roles as a former Johnson & Johnson Executive Committee Member and multiple CEO and board positions of multiple health care companies. He will provide valuable perspective and strategic insight to BVE as the company bridges funding gaps in cannabinoid and psychedelic medicinal and clinical research, ushering in a new era of innovative treatments to tackle healthcare’s biggest challenges.
BVE invests in early-stage cannabinoid and psychedelic startups built on new scientific discoveries in neuroscience and patient care for diseases ranging from Alzheimer’s, fibromyalgia, PTSD, depression, stroke, and addiction, to name a few. With a distinguished career spanning decades in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, Casey's appointment as a key advisor to BVE represents a pivotal moment in the company's mission to advance groundbreaking research and therapies. His extensive background in venture capital, leadership roles, and his commitment to the betterment of human health align perfectly with BVE’s vision.
“Don Casey’s longstanding commitment to excellence and leadership extends beyond healthcare,” said Derrick Mayes, Managing Partner at BVE. “As a fellow Notre Dame alum (‘82 Swim) and Monogram Board President, he has demonstrated a remarkable dedication to Our Lady’s University and the global community. His rockstar leadership roles add a valuable dimension to his advisory role at Bonaventure Equity. I am honored to welcome him to the BVE team and grateful for his continued guidance and influence.”
Casey expressed his enthusiasm about joining BVE, stating, "Bonaventure Equity's dedication to advancing research in cannabinoid and psychedelic medicine aligns perfectly with my passion for pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation. I look forward to collaborating with this incredibly talented team and leveraging my experience to help usher in a new era of therapeutic possibilities in medicine.”
Casey, a forty year health care veteran began his journey at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), in 1985 in sales and marketing for McNeil Consumer Products. His career trajectory led him to the executive committee of the health care giant. Casey played a pivotal role in identifying and supporting innovative startups and groundbreaking technologies in healthcare. He later became CEO of the Medical segment at Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), followed by becoming the CEO of Dentsply Sirona. (XRAY: NASDAQ) His deep understanding of industry trends, regulatory landscapes, and investment strategies makes him a valuable asset to BVE as the company navigates the rapidly evolving landscape of cannabinoid and psychedelic research.
"We are honored to welcome Don Casey to our Board of Advisors," said Ross O’Brien, BVE’s Founder and Managing Partner. "His exceptional track record in healthcare leadership, from the executive suite to venture capital and operational expertise, will play a crucial role in helping us fulfill our mission of bringing innovative healthcare solutions to the patients who need it the most. We view BVE and our companies aligned at the intersection of a new frontier in healthcare science, and with Don’s pedigree we are moving closer to validation by big pharma. Together, we are poised to make significant strides and unite resources to address unmet medical needs and revolutionize treatment options."
BVE has long been committed to addressing the pressing need for funding and support in the field of cannabinoid and psychedelic medicinal research. The company's mission is to accelerate research and development efforts aimed at unlocking the therapeutic potential of these compounds to treat a wide range of ailments, from mental health disorders to chronic pain management.
About Bonaventure Equity:
Bonaventure Equity, LLC (“BVE”) is a life sciences venture capital firm investing in cannabinoid and psychedelic innovations. BVE partners with dynamic founders and management teams at the forefront of scientific breakthroughs on the path to commercialization. Along with capital, BVE provides access to regulatory, scientific, and clinical expertise in support of the teams they back as they pioneer ventures poised to transform major global healthcare markets. With a commitment to innovation and patient care, Bonaventure Equity seeks to bridge the funding gap and accelerate the development of groundbreaking treatments to improve the lives of patients worldwide.
