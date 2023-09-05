After the Success of the Roy Cruise Trilogy, J.K. Franko Returns with a Riveting New Story of Betrayal and Retribution.
Author J.K. Franko
"Killing Johnny Miracle" crime author J.K. Franko's latest thriller
Explore Texas-sized jealousy, betrayal, and vengeance in J.K. Franko's thrilling crime novel 'Killing Johnny Miracle' (Available now; $16.95; Rum House Books).DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In his latest release, "Killing Johnny Miracle," J.K. Franko immerses readers in a suspenseful crime tale that weaves revenge and the allure of the perfect crime into an electrifying experience. Franko deftly explores the intricate web of historical, cultural, and political dynamics defining Texan life, delving into the nuances of morality and justice against a modern-day Lonestar frontier.
Inspired by the Western genre, Franko seamlessly merges traditional motifs with a contemporary twist, delivering intense clashes between a formidable Villain and an unwavering Hero. The narrative navigates themes of revenge, jealousy, love, and lust, all interwoven with complex relationships.
Franko's storytelling bravely addresses sensitive topics, provides a sharp critique of a flawed legal system, and injects dark humor into the meticulous plotting of the perfect crime. With an engaging pace, "Killing Johnny Miracle" (Available Now; $16.95; Rum House Books) emerges as a notable addition to the thriller genre, leaving readers eagerly anticipating the next chapter.
About J.K. Franko:
J.K. Franko is a multifaceted creator with an impressive academic background, boasting a BA in Philosophy from the University of the Incarnate Word, a JD from St. Mary’s Law School where he held the prestigious role of Law Journal Editor, an MBA from UT Austin, and completed PhD studies at UT Austin. Blending his legal prowess with a fervor for writing, Franko's nonfiction works have not only been cited by courts but have also earned a place on the National Law Journal's esteemed "Worth Reading" list.
Deeply rooted in his Cuban-American heritage, Franko divides his time between the vibrant landscapes of Miami and Texas, where he resides with his spouse and three children. For an in-depth exploration of J.K. Franko's world, visit https://jkfranko.com.
