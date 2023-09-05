Breaking Boundaries: Tech Disruptor keepwith® Unites with Trading Icon Chris ‘Red’ Steiner to Supercharge Growth
keepwith® welcomes Chris 'Red' Steiner as Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, propelling enterprise-level growth and redefining networking technology.
keepwith® was founded with the intention of transforming the way people connect and engage in the digital age and in real life. Red’s experience and shared passion align seamlessly with our mission.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- keepwith®, the innovative tech startup known for its cutting-edge digital networking platform, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its journey towards enterprise-level growth. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Megan Burke Roudebush announces Chris ‘Red’ Steiner as the new Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of keepwith®, positioning the company for an accelerated expansion phase.
— Megan Burke Roudebush
Roudebush originally approached Steiner in 2022 as a potential investor, highlighting the innovation and transformative capabilities of keepwith®’s technology. As a seasoned professional in the trading world, Steiner is no stranger to evaluating investment prospects. Roudebush’s vision and keepwith®’s cutting-edge technology left a profound impression.
Fast forward to late Spring 2023, when Steiner's excitement over keepwith's groundbreaking technology, coupled with his innate entrepreneurial spirit, proved to be the catalyst that ignited a remarkable business partnership, leading to his transition from potential investor to co-founder and marking the start of their epic journey to elevate keepwith®. With a shared vision for revolutionizing the networking landscape, Roudebush and Steiner join forces to further enhance keepwith®'s unique approach to fostering meaningful connections in the digital realm and in real life. Together, they are committed to taking keepwith® to new heights, catering to the needs of enterprise clients while maintaining the company's commitment to helping all people to build stronger relationships. Future expansion of keepwith® from B2B to B2C is in the works.
In this strategic partnership, keepwith® continues as women-owned, a commitment shared by Steiner. By combining their expertise, Roudebush and Steiner aim to create an even more inclusive and dynamic networking platform helping users accomplish what networking tech is supposed to help users accomplish: building strong and authentic meaningful relationships.
"keepwith® was founded with the intention of transforming the way people connect and engage in the digital age and in real life," says Roudebush. "Red’s experience and shared passion align seamlessly with our mission. Together, we are excited to drive keepwith®'s growth trajectory, while continuing to champion true connection, inclusion and innovation."
With a keen instinct for market dynamics, economic conditions, and investment strategies, Steiner’s business approach places ultimate value on cultivating and sustaining robust relationships, making for natural alignment with keepwith®'s expansion goals. His expertise complements Roudebush's visionary leadership, strengthening the startup's ability to deliver tailored networking solutions for enterprise clients as the keepwith® platform grows.
Roudebush and Steiner are steering the company towards an IPO, where they'll jointly ring the bell to mark this significant milestone. The collaboration between Roudebush, Steiner and the entire keepwith® team promises to reshape the future of networking technology and set new standards for innovation and connection.
As keepwith® embarks on this next chapter, the team looks forward to unveiling enhancements to the platform and introducing innovative features that will empower people to network more effectively, for real.
About keepwith®:
keepwith® is a groundbreaking digital networking platform that uses cutting-edge technology to facilitate meaningful connections among people. Designed as air traffic control for strategic and safe networking, keepwith® empowers users to forge impactful relationships in the digital realm and in real life. With an unwavering commitment to curing human isolation, helping people connect meaningfully and using innovation to solve the world’s challenges with real relationship building, keepwith® redefines the future of networking. Importantly, similar to the Spotify and Netflix methods of registering for paid apps, individual users register, pay, and sign up at platform.keepwith.com before downloading the keepwith® app from Apple Store or Google Play. Learn more at keepwith.com.
