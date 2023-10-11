2024 TCVSL Call for Workshop Proposals

Presented by Volunteer Tennessee, the 2024 Tennessee Conference on Volunteerism and Service-Learning has released its conference workshop call for proposals. Workshop proposals are due on November 30, 2023.

Focused on increasing volunteerism and community service across Tennessee, the conference is scheduled for February 18-20, 2024, at the Cool Springs Marriott, Franklin. This premier event provides opportunities for collaboration to address needs and to utilize service as a vehicle for change.

TCVSL 2024 seeks proposals for high-caliber, innovative, and interactive workshops or panels that address volunteer management, service as a solution, service-learning and civic leadership, organizational capacity building and professional development. The conference is also seeking workshops for the following special conference tracks:

TN-SLC Higher Education Faculty Track: Volunteer Tennessee, in partnership with the Tennessee Service-Learning Consortium (TN-SLC), will offer a Higher Education Faculty Track at the 2024 Conference. This track will include informative presentations by higher education faculty members targeted to college and university participants who are committed to promoting active citizenship in higher education. These sessions will be reviewed and selected by the TN-SLC review committee.

Volunteer Tennessee, in partnership with the Tennessee Service-Learning Consortium (TN-SLC), will offer a Higher Education Faculty Track at the 2024 Conference. This track will include informative presentations by higher education faculty members targeted to college and university participants who are committed to promoting active citizenship in higher education. These sessions will be reviewed and selected by the TN-SLC review committee. Student Track: Planned by and for youth from Tennessee as a space that students can engage and connect about volunteerism, service-learning, and community engagement. The Tuesday, February 20 Student Track sessions are for student attendees only. Interactive, hands-on workshops or service projects led by middle, high school, and college students will be selected by the Student Track Planning Committee. On Monday, the track will be part of the larger conference, allowing any conference participants to attend.

Planned by and for youth from Tennessee as a space that students can engage and connect about volunteerism, service-learning, and community engagement. The Tuesday, February 20 Student Track sessions are for student attendees only. Interactive, hands-on workshops or service projects led by middle, high school, and college students will be selected by the Student Track Planning Committee. On Monday, the track will be part of the larger conference, allowing any conference participants to attend. Corporate Social Purpose/Responsibility Track: The CSP/R network will engage private sector professionals already involved in employee volunteerism and corporate civic engagement or who are interested in initiating such programs or have programs that have already impacted the local community. This track would provide a space for sharing of best practices and offer ongoing networking and development opportunities for CSP/R professionals statewide.

If accepted, lead presenters for workshops will receive complimentary registration to the conference. Co-presenters of workshops and any showcase exhibitors will need to register for the conference. Conference presenters will have additional opportunities to promote their topic through ServeInDEED, the Tennessee Journal of Service-Learning and Volunteerism.

Proposals are due by November 30, 2023. Full details are available at https://bit.ly/tcvsl.



For more information, please email Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov.

###

The mission of Volunteer Tennessee is to encourage volunteerism and community service. Volunteer Tennessee is the 25-member, bipartisan citizen commission appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps programs, manage the Tennessee Serves Network, promote service-learning opportunities and foster community service initiatives and partnerships in which people of all ages and backgrounds engage in addressing the educational, public safety, disaster preparedness, environmental, and other human needs in the Volunteer State. For more information, visit www.volunteertennessee.net, or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.