Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,610 in the last 365 days.

2024 TCVSL Call for Workshop Proposals

Presented by Volunteer Tennessee, the 2024 Tennessee Conference on Volunteerism and Service-Learning has released its conference workshop call for proposals. Workshop proposals are due on November 30, 2023.

Focused on increasing volunteerism and community service across Tennessee, the conference is scheduled for February 18-20, 2024, at the Cool Springs Marriott, Franklin. This premier event provides opportunities for collaboration to address needs and to utilize service as a vehicle for change.

TCVSL 2024 seeks proposals for high-caliber, innovative, and interactive workshops or panels that address volunteer management, service as a solution, service-learning and civic leadership, organizational capacity building and professional development. The conference is also seeking workshops for the following special conference tracks:

  • TN-SLC Higher Education Faculty Track: Volunteer Tennessee, in partnership with the Tennessee Service-Learning Consortium (TN-SLC), will offer a Higher Education Faculty Track at the 2024 Conference. This track will include informative presentations by higher education faculty members targeted to college and university participants who are committed to promoting active citizenship in higher education. These sessions will be reviewed and selected by the TN-SLC review committee.
  • Student Track: Planned by and for youth from Tennessee as a space that students can engage and connect about volunteerism, service-learning, and community engagement. The Tuesday, February 20 Student Track sessions are for student attendees only. Interactive, hands-on workshops or service projects led by middle, high school, and college students will be selected by the Student Track Planning Committee. On Monday, the track will be part of the larger conference, allowing any conference participants to attend.
  • Corporate Social Purpose/Responsibility Track: The CSP/R network will engage private sector professionals already involved in employee volunteerism and corporate civic engagement or who are interested in initiating such programs or have programs that have already impacted the local community. This track would provide a space for sharing of best practices and offer ongoing networking and development opportunities for CSP/R professionals statewide.

If accepted, lead presenters for workshops will receive complimentary registration to the conference. Co-presenters of workshops and any showcase exhibitors will need to register for the conference. Conference presenters will have additional opportunities to promote their topic through ServeInDEED, the Tennessee Journal of Service-Learning and Volunteerism.

Proposals are due by November 30, 2023. Full details are available at https://bit.ly/tcvsl.

For more information, please email Volunteer.Tennessee@tn.gov.

###

The mission of Volunteer Tennessee is to encourage volunteerism and community service. Volunteer Tennessee is the 25-member, bipartisan citizen commission appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps programs, manage the Tennessee Serves Network, promote service-learning opportunities and foster community service initiatives and partnerships in which people of all ages and backgrounds engage in addressing the educational, public safety, disaster preparedness, environmental, and other human needs in the Volunteer State. For more information, visit www.volunteertennessee.net, or visit us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn and Instagram.

You just read:

2024 TCVSL Call for Workshop Proposals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more