Governor Abbott Celebrates Winners Of Texas Veterans Commission’s Education Excellence Award

October 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 21 Texas public institutions of higher education honored with the 2023 Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award by the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC). Established by the Texas Legislature, the award recognizes universities and colleges that provide excellence in education and related services that significantly contribute to the academic success of student veterans and military-connected students.

"Colleges and universities across Texas are dedicated to offering exceptional resources and educational support to our brave veterans as they pursue opportunities in higher education," said Governor Abbott. "I thank these institutions for their ongoing work to provide comprehensive services for student veterans and military-connected students. Texans are forever indebted to our veterans and their families, and we will continue to help support their success so they can thrive here in Texas.”

“We want to recognize these colleges and universities for offering services to Texas veterans and military-connected students to have a successful transition from their military service,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “Texas sets the gold standard for education, and we are grateful to these awardees for providing excellent education and services to veterans.”

The Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award is presented at gold, silver, and bronze levels to highlight the depth and breadth of services provided to veteran students and their families. The following universities and colleges are the 2023 award winners, with an asterisk denoting the first year an institution has been recognized:

Gold Award

Austin Community College*

Collin College

Northeast Lakeview College

Palo Alto College

St. Phillip’s College

Sam Houston State University

San Antonio College

South Texas College

Texas A&M University – College Station

Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University – San Antonio

Texas A&M University – Texarkana

Texas State University

Texas Tech University*

Texas Tech University Health Sciences*

University of North Texas

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas at Dallas

West Texas A&M University*

Bronze Award

Lee College*

Texas A&M University – Central Texas*

Applicants are evaluated on a variety of criteria that highlight the various education and ancillary services offered by an institution and contribute to the overall success of veteran students and their families, including a centralized place for students who are veterans to meet or find assistance or information; an institution employee who serves as a central point of contact for students who are veterans; and a United States Department of Veterans Affairs work-study program, admissions, and enrollment policies for veterans.

For more information, visit TVC’s Education webpage.