Saskatchewan Building Permit Growth Highest in Canada

CANADA, October 11 - Released on October 11, 2023

Saskatchewan Leads This Month With 59.0 Per Cent in Year-over-year Growth

Today, Statistics Canada released August 2023 numbers on the value of building permits, with Saskatchewan jumping 59.0 per cent compared to August 2022 (seasonally adjusted). Saskatchewan ranked highest among provinces, while nationally, permits were down by 5.9 per cent.

The total value of building permits in Saskatchewan was $262 million in August 2023. 

"Saskatchewan continues to be one of the most attractive jurisdictions to live, work and raise a family," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our growing economy, combined with significant private sector investments, are creating jobs, building opportunities for citizens and protecting communities across the province."

Saskatchewan also saw growth month-over-month, with an increase of 53.3 per cent compared to August 2023, the highest increase among the provinces. 

Both residential and non-residential building permits increased substantially year-over-year, increasing 46.1 per cent and 72.0 per cent, respectively, during that period.

These numbers show Saskatchewan continuing to build on a record-breaking 2022. Exports to the United States hit a record $29.3 billion last year. The province's GDP growth was the highest in Canada as well, up 5.7 per cent from 2021 to 2022. 

Building permits are the dollar value of construction permits for residential and non-residential buildings.

