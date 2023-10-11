Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Oct. 12, 2023

MARYLAND, November 10 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Committees will receive an annual review of Health and Human Services boards, committees and commissions, and review legislation on short-term residential rentals

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m. for an annual review of Health and Human Services boards, committees and commissions.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The joint Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP), HHS and Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to hold work sessions on Bill 22-23, Transient Lodging Facilities - Short-Term Residential Rental, and Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 23-04, Residential Uses - Short-Term Residential Rental. The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson and Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Will Jawando. The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Fani-González, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe, Council President Evan Glass and Councilmember Sayles.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Annual Review of HHS Boards, Committees and Commissions

Review: The HHS Committee will meet with the chairs of the Department of Health and Human Services' advisory boards, committees and commissions to discuss policy priorities. HHS Committee Chair Albornoz invited the chairs to attend these meetings and requested that they identify their top two policy priorities. The work session will provide an opportunity to discuss policy priorities of mutual concern.

The African American Health Program, Alcohol and Other Drug Addiction Advisory Council, Asian American Health Initiative (AAHI), Commission on Health, Interagency Commission on Homelessness, Latino Health Initiative, Mental Health Advisory Committee, Montgomery Cares Advisory Board and Victim Services Advisory Board presented to the HHS Committee on Oct. 11.

The Board of Social Services, Citizen Review Panel Advisory Group, Commission on Aging, Commission on Child Care, Commission on Children and Youth, Commission on Juvenile Justice, Commission on People with Disabilities, Commission on Veterans Affairs and Community Action Board will present to the HHS Committee on Oct. 12. The Intellectual and Development Disabilities Commission is not available to join the meeting.

Bill 22-23, Transient Lodging Facilities - Short-Term Residential Rental

Work session: The joint PHP, HHS and ECON Committee will hold a work session on Bill 22-23, Transient Lodging Facilities - Short-Term Residential Rental. Bill 22-23, Transient Lodging - Short-Term Rental License, in conjunction with ZTA 23-04, would amend the provisions for short-term residential rentals. Bill 22-23 will reassign enforcement responsibility to the Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA); increase the maximum penalty; amend the application process; and clarify the processes for challenges, suspensions, revocations and appeals. A public hearing was held on June 13.

ZTA 23-04, Residential Uses – Short-Term Residential Rental

Work session: The joint PHP, HHS and ECON Committee will hold a work session on ZTA 23-04, Residential Uses - Short-Term Residential Rental. The ZTA, in conjunction with Bill 22-23, would amend the provisions for short-term residential rentals. ZTA 23-04 will require the dwelling unit to be the property owner’s primary residence, limit the number of overnight guests regardless of age, and remove language for owner-authorized agents. A public hearing was held on June 13.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.