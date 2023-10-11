Update: Vermont State Police releases sketch of person of interest in killing of Honoree Fleming

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police releases sketch of person of interest in killing of Honoree Fleming

CASTLETON, Vermont (Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is releasing an artist’s sketch of a person of interest in the Oct. 5 killing of Honoree Fleming in Castleton.

The sketch depicts an individual who was seen on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. The sighting occurred just prior and close to the location where passers-by discovered the body of Dr. Flemming, 77, on the rail trail.

Witnesses have described the person of interest as a white man in his 20s with short red hair, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who might recognize the individual in the sketch should call the Vermont State Police’s Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The sketch of the subject was prepared by composite police sketch artist Detective Sgt. Adam Temple of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office in Bath, Maine. Detective Sgt. Temple traveled to Vermont earlier this week to meet with witnesses who reported seeing the subject on the rail trail. Sgt. Temple interviewed the witnesses, obtained their descriptions of the person of interest, and then spent multiple hours creating the sketch, reviewing it with the witnesses and making revisions based on their feedback.

The Vermont State Police extends its thanks to Detective Sgt. Temple and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office for their vital assistance on this ongoing investigation.

In addition to releasing the sketch to the public, detectives with the Vermont State Police continue to review potential evidence in the case, including forensic evidence with the assistance of the Vermont Forensic Laboratory at the Department of Public Safety in Waterbury. The Victim Services Unit is working closely with Dr. Fleming’s family.

In addition, uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division will maintain a presence in and around Castleton and the Vermont State University Castleton Campus as part of normal shift coverage. Troopers also are in regular communication with local law-enforcement partners including the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office and the Castleton Police Department to ensure the availability of public-safety resources throughout this ongoing investigation.

No other details are available at this time. VSP will provide further updates as the investigation continues.

***Update 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023***

The investigation into last week’s fatal shooting of 77-year-old Honoree Fleming on a rail trail near her home in Castleton continues Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

Numerous detectives from the Vermont State Police’s Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations are assigned to the case and actively pursuing leads, following up on new tips from the public, interviewing individuals who may have relevant information, reviewing video and taking additional steps. Uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division are conducting patrols in Castleton and ensuring high visibility in and around the Vermont State University Castleton Campus. The Victim Services Unit is providing support and assistance to Dr. Fleming’s family. Investigators are working with the Vermont Forensic Laboratory at the Department of Public Safety in Waterbury, as well.

Public assistance remains a vital component of this case, and the state police continues to request that anyone with relevant information, or those who were on the D&H Rail Trail between 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, and have yet to speak with a detective, call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. People also may submit tips anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will continue providing regular updates as this case unfolds.

***Update 3:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2023***

The Vermont State Police continues to actively pursue leads in the ongoing investigation into last week’s fatal shooting of Honoree Fleming, 77, on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail in Castleton.

Detectives have received more than 200 tips from the public since the homicide occurred and have been interviewing potential witnesses, nearby residents and people who were on the trail around the time of the shooting, among other individuals. On Monday, members of the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and Crime Scene Search Team canvassed the rail trail in search of any additional evidence that might be relevant to the investigation. The section of trail remains closed to the public as the investigation continues.

Tips from the public remain a crucial component of this case, and the state police continues to ask that anyone with information that could possibly be related to this case call VSP’s Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101. Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was on the trail between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct.5. People also may submit a tip anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police also has been working with outside agencies, including the Castleton Police Department, Fair Haven Police Department, game wardens from the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, and New England K9 Search and Rescue.

VSP thanks area residents and the public for their patience, cooperation and understanding throughout this ongoing investigation.

State police will hold a media availability at 4:15 p.m. Monday at the Castleton Police Department for those who need this information on camera.

Members of Dr. Fleming’s family have requested privacy during this difficult time but have authorized the Vermont State Police to provide several family photos of her that the news media are welcome to use.

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will continue to provide updates throughout the investigation.

All media questions regarding this case should be directed by email to Adam Silverman, the Vermont State Police public information officer, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

***Previous news release, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023***

Detectives with the Vermont State police are continuing with the investigation into the death of 77-year-old Honoree Fleming on the Rail Trail in Castleton near 1660 South Street Thursday afternoon. Detectives have interviewed numerous witnesses and neighbors in the area of the homicide and continue to gather surveillance footage from the area.

Witnesses on the Rail trail describe the person of interest as a white male having short RED hair, not dark hair as reported earlier, approximately 5'10", last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, and carrying a black backpack. Anyone on the rail trail around this time who may have observed the male are asked to call the Vermont State Police.

Honoree Fleming entered the Rail Trail on Thursday around 4:00 p.m. from the pavilion area at Castleton College, she walked south (towards Poultney). Honoree was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, black pants, and black sneakers. Anyone who saw Honoree walking is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

Fleming was found deceased at 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the Chief Medical Examiner later determined the cause of her death was gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death homicide.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged to remain vigilant and alert for suspicious person(s) and activities and to report anything suspicious to the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police also is requesting the public and businesses in the Castleton area to review their surveillance systems and game cameras for the possible suspect from early afternoon to evening hours of October 5.

This investigation is on-going and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Castleton Police Department.

No further information is available at this time. Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

