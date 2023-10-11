She's a 10 Times 5 Podcast wins coveted Gold Signal Award alongside Michelle Obama, Oprah and Jon Stewart among others

Share This Article

She's a 10 Times 5 wins Gold Award for "Best Conversation Starter" podcast

We have put significant work, trial and error, audience feedback and requests into our podcast over the past three years. Being able to support and inspire midlife women is beyond rewarding.” — Laurie Jabbar, Co-Founder and Host

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- She's a 10 Times 5 Podcast , a platform that is focused on giving midlife women content for learning inspiration and a voice for hot topics, is recognized as the Gold Award winner for "Best Conversation Starter" by the judging body of the Signal Awards . Through honest conversations, informed guests and relatable stories, She's a 10 is meant to inspire other midlife women to define their own "perfection" at all ages and stages. The listeners, or as the hosts Laurie Jabbar and Michelle Emmick call them "10-ers," are looking for a sense of sisterhood and will feel as though they are sharing a glass of wine near a fireplace with their girlfriends.The Signal Awards, celebrating the world’s best podcasts, announced the Winners for its second annual honors. Some of the world’s most influential, entertaining and informative voices took top prizes, including Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Eva Longoria, Kit Harington, Kevin Hart, Hoda Kotb, Doja Cat, QuestLove, Jill Scott, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ashley Johnson, Jon Stewart, Ed Helms, Snoop Dogg, Björk, Steve Yeun, Kevin Pang and Miranda Keeling. Notable podcasts such as HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast, The Slowdown, Netflix is a Daily Joke, Operation: Tradebom, And That’s Why We Drink, Growing Up Powerful and She’s a 10 Times 5 are also receiving Gold Awards for exceptional work.“2023 was a huge year for podcasts, as worldwide listenership continued to skyrocket and new trends emerged,” said Signal Awards managing director Deondric Royster. “The winners of the second annual Signal Awards represent the best of the industry: those who are pushing boundaries, telling important stories, encouraging laughter, and reaffirming the overall power of podcasting and its ability to connect to listeners all over the world.”With nearly 2000 entries received in only its second year, Signal Awards is already one of the largest honors for podcasts in the world. Organizers noted the diversity of companies entering great podcasts, including global media heavyweights like Warner Bros. Discovery, ABC News, Audible, SXM Media, WaitWhat, Apple, Netflix, Al Jazeera, iHeart Podcasts and Stitcher Studios to pioneering companies like Paramount Amazon, Vox Media Podcast Network, Tenderfoot TV, Lemonada, Crooked Media and Realm."We have put significant work, trial and error, audience feedback and requests into our podcast over the past three years," said Founder, Executive Producer and Co-Host Laurie Jabbar. "It feels really great to have not just that work recognized, but also our line-up of top tier guests the applause they deserve. We are beyond grateful for our guests trusting our platform for their voices, and also our audience and followers for giving their time to us weekly."Signal Award Winners were selected by the Signal Academy, which included Founding Jurors Jody Avirgan (Host, This Day in Esoteric Behavior); Ray Chao (GM of Audio, Vox Media); Rachael King (CEO and Co-Founder, Pod People; Maya Watson (Head of Global Marketing, Clubhouse); Michael Gluckstadt (Director of Podcasts, HBO & HBO MAX); Anna Hossnieh (Executive Producer, iHeartRadio Comedy); Jenny Kaplan (Co-Founder and CEO, Wonder Media Network); Deray McKesson (Host, Pod Save the People / Co-founder & Executive Chair, Campaign Zero) and Nikki Silva (Co-Host, The Kitchen Sisters Present from PRX)."When I joined forces with Laurie, I really didn't know what to expect. Our partnership has pushed us both out of our comfort zones and has been nothing short of adventure and fun," says Co-Host and Executive Producer Michelle Emmick. "Best of all, we have established a plethora of inspiring and supportive relationships with other women in our space." Michelle is also Founder and Editor In Chief of Ask Us Beauty magazine.Signal Awards Winners will be celebrated with a reception at The Bowery NYC on October 23, 2023.To see the full list of Signal Winners please visit www.SignalAwards.com

