Midlife Mindset For Women: At a New Starting Line and Far From the Finish Line

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- She’s a 10 times 5 Podcast, a show for midlife women who are in the “second chapter” of their life, and want to change their mindset from gracefully approaching the finish line to fearlessly stepping up to a new starting line, is announcing a fresh format and line up.“We have built a tremendous following of women who are interested in honest, and great takeaway conversations,” shares co-founder Laurie Jabbar, an early female graduate of West Point, decorated former army airborne officer and tech executive. “We as women over 50 want to consume information in a fun way, without the mean spirited, dismissive and/or negative labels that often come with aging. We believe we are women in our prime, and are just getting started.”Jabbar says the new format has significantly expanded its breadth of content— adding topic based themes and guests, diversity in hosts and segments, as well as the ability for consumers to watch over streaming tv. “With the new media landscape, we know people want to watch and listen, so it made sense to take the next step an add the video component. We are confident our community will love this new platform.”A huge part of the new line-up and format involved Jabbar including more hosts. New to podcasting but not to media, Michelle Emmick, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief for Ask Us Beauty Magazine, a platform with a mission to define beauty on your own terms, is taking a seat as a lead co-host. Emmick, who has interviewed countless well-known celebrities, such as Robin Roberts and Christie Brinkley, comes to the mic as a seasoned interviewer. Jabbar says she approached Michelle about joining because of their chemistry. “She was a past guest, and we got to know each other on a personal level. We both have a quick wit style and personality that I think plays off each other well. I knew that she was open and leads with her heart, which is what our She’s a 10 sisterhood is all about.Emmick shares that she is a huge fan of the show. “I’m a story teller and sharer so this was right in my wheelhouse. As a woman about to turn 50, I am a champion of pro-aging. We still have work to do in this space, and this is another positive vehicle in addition to the magazine, where we can come together and help change the narrative.”She’s a 10…time 5 includes Marcia Agius, Founder of Inspire Always, to share some weekly “Kindness” takeaways, Life Coach & Entrepreneur Randi Crawford for a segment called “Hard Yes, Hard No” and Co-founder and Business Exec Lisa O’Coyne heading up a segment called “Soup to Nuts,” covering current events and conversation on all things in the news.She’s a 10 Times 5 introduced the new season and changes with a heavy hitting lineup of well-known and successful guests, including actors and models, Josie Bissett, Kim Alexis and Devin DeVasquez, along with celebrity chefs and brands Adrianne Calvo, Ashley Holt and Heather Mubarak.To learn more about She’s a 10…times 5 visit https://shesa10times5.com SOURCE SA10Media Contact: Laurie Reider-Jabbar shesa10times5@gmail.com

