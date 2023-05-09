"She Is Me" Campaign To Change the Narrative on Negative Labels For Women

"Women Supporting Women" She's a 10 Apparel Where All Net Proceeds Go To Support Causes For Women

Campaign To Build Women Up and Change the Culture of Negative Stereotypes

... it's more important than ever to stand together, build one another up and lock arms as women who have fought hard for their place at the metaphorical table.” — Laurie Jabbar, Co-Founder and Host

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The "She's a 10 Times 5" media platform launches an ongoing campaign to change the negative narrative of how women can be stereotyped and labeled . You know those words that we all tend to use to describe other women, even though we know it is wrong.Almost every single one of us has experienced some form of bullying. Whether it was in grade school or through adulthood, negative words and labels can seep into our psyche and damage self-esteem. We live in the “women supporting women" era, yet all too often we forget how imperative it is to lock arms and build each other up! The women of "She's a 10 Times 5" believe it's more important than ever to stand together, build one another up and lock arms as women who have fought hard for their place at the metaphorical table.The women of the She’s a 10 Times 5 Podcast are taking a proactive stance with their new # sheisme Campaign. Designed to bring awareness to women of all ages and empower us to unite, the She’s a 10 Times 5 community is coming together to ask women to remove the negative labels to embrace the spirit of uplifting each other to create healthier, happier boundaries for all.Our campaign is coupled with a fundraising component through our apparel line where all net profits from sales will be donated to various charities that support women. To support our awareness campaign, purchase your she’s a 10 merchandise on our @shesa10times5 Instagram account (Link in Our Bio), and once received, post up a photo with the tag #sheisme and tag us so we can repost! Let’s help be part of the movement to uplift women

She Is Me Campaign To Bring Positive Awareness and Support Other Women