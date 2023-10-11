Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,703 in the last 365 days.

19th Judicial District hosting Warrant Clearance Day for Weld County

Home Media Press Releases Release

19th Judicial District hosting Warrant Clearance Day for Weld County

Monday, October 9, 2023

GREELEY, Colo. – The 19th Judicial District (Weld County) will host its inaugural Warrant Clearance Day on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Weld County Combined Court Centennial Center (915 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80631). 

The Court, Office of the Public Defender, Department of Probation Services, Weld County Pretrial Services, and Weld County District Attorney’s Office for the 19th Judicial District will come together to help people safely clear eligible warrants. 

Offenses that are eligible for warrant clearance include Weld County misdemeanor, traffic, drug felony class 4 charges, some class 5 and 6 felonies, and probation revocations. Ineligible offenses include any warrants outside of Weld County, Victim Rights Act (VRA), assault, domestic violence, unlawful sexual behavior, and child abuse cases.

For more information, or to see if your case qualifies for the event, please contact the Office of the Public Defender via email at

warrantforgiveness.greeley@coloradodefenders.us or by scanning the QR code.

 

 

You just read:

19th Judicial District hosting Warrant Clearance Day for Weld County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more