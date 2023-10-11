19th Judicial District hosting Warrant Clearance Day for Weld County

Monday, October 9, 2023

GREELEY, Colo. – The 19th Judicial District (Weld County) will host its inaugural Warrant Clearance Day on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Weld County Combined Court Centennial Center (915 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80631).

The Court, Office of the Public Defender, Department of Probation Services, Weld County Pretrial Services, and Weld County District Attorney’s Office for the 19th Judicial District will come together to help people safely clear eligible warrants.

Offenses that are eligible for warrant clearance include Weld County misdemeanor, traffic, drug felony class 4 charges, some class 5 and 6 felonies, and probation revocations. Ineligible offenses include any warrants outside of Weld County, Victim Rights Act (VRA), assault, domestic violence, unlawful sexual behavior, and child abuse cases.

For more information, or to see if your case qualifies for the event, please contact the Office of the Public Defender via email at

warrantforgiveness.greeley@coloradodefenders.us or by scanning the QR code.