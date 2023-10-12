Legal Aid Society Honors Harreen Bertisch with New Fund at the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
We are grateful to the community for their support and it is only fitting that we name the endowed fund after Harreen. She would be proud to know that her legacy will be to help children in need.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County (LASPBC) has donated over $200,000 to the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties (CFPBMC) to create the Harreen Bertisch Justice for Children Endowment Fund.
— Michelle Suskauer, president of the board of LASPBC
Bertisch, LASPBC’s longtime director of development and spouse of the organization’s Executive Director Robert Bertisch, tragically lost her life on October 12, 2022. She touched all corners of her community, and in response to her passing, LASPBC received gifts totaling $145,000 from over 400 donors made in her honor.
Bertisch had a lifelong goal to help those less fortunate, with a special place in her heart for children. She was loved for her genuine kindness and dedication to making her community and the world a better place for all. LASPBC’s goal is to create a fully endowed staff position dedicated to children’s issues funded through the new endowment.
“We are grateful to the community for their support and it is only fitting that we name the endowed fund after Harreen,” said Michelle Suskauer, president of the board of LASPBC. “She would be proud to know that her legacy will be to help children in need. As we continue to mourn her loss, we hope by creating this fund we honor all the good work she has done to make a real difference in the lives of children in Palm Beach County.”
“We are honored to partner on this endowment fund in memory of such a remarkable person,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Harreen was a shining example of the importance of providing access to justice for all and we are thankful for the opportunity to help celebrate her life and advance our shared mission to make a difference in the communities we serve.”
###
About the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County
The Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County is a non-profit organization founded in 1949, that provides free legal assistance to low-income residents of Palm Beach County. LASPBC provides a variety of legal services, including family law, housing law, consumer law, and employment law. LASPBC also provides legal education and outreach programs to the community. Learn more at www.legalaidpbc.org
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
