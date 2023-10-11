CDC Recruitment Announcement – Two Division Director Openings

Dear Colleagues,

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recruiting exceptional candidates for two high-level positions: Director of the Division of STD Prevention (DSTDP) and Director of the Division of HIV Prevention (DHP). Both are leadership positions in the National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention (NCHHSTP) and will play a key role in providing scientific leadership and expertise to manage, direct, coordinate, oversee, and evaluate a broad portfolio of activities of the respective Division.

Candidates should be skilled in the science, management, policy and implementation of prevention, outbreak investigation and control, diagnostics, treatment, and surveillance related to the Division’s disease focus. Candidates should have experience collaborating well with diverse communities; working with national, state, and local partners; and supporting cutting edge research, evaluation, policy, and communications. Both Directors will manage a vibrant Division with large budgets and hundreds of diverse, dedicated, and multidisciplinary staff.

CDC welcomes applications for Division Director from those who have an MD, DO, or PhD.

Director, DSTDP

Director, DHP

Consider applying or sharing these openings with others whom you think would be excellent candidates for consideration.

Thank you,

Jonathan H. Mermin, MD, MPH

Rear Admiral and Assistant Surgeon General, USPHS

Director

National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention