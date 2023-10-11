Submit Release
MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs will be closed Oct. 21-22

Blue Springs, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will close the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center and Conservation Area in Blue Springs, including trails, on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22. The temporary closure is due to a managed mentored deer hunt with firearms on those days. Managed mentored hunts help newcomers learn about and go deer hunting while also helping to control the deer population in the conservation area. Keeping deer numbers in check protects wildlife habitat and helps keep the deer herd healthy.

Archery deer hunts will be held at Burr Oak Woods from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 and from Dec. 4 to Jan. 5. But the hunting will be away from traffic areas, and the nature center and conservation area will remain open to the public during those dates.

