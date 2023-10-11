TCEQ approves fines totaling $408,314

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $384,977 against 16 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, two industrial wastewater discharges, one multi-media, one municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, and three public water systems.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste, two petroleum storage tanks, one public water system, and one public water utility.

In addition, on October 10, the executive director approved penalties totaling $23,337 against 13 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25, 2023.