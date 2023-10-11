Submit Release
TCEQ approves fines totaling $408,314

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $384,977 against 16 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, two industrial wastewater discharges, one multi-media, one municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, and three public water systems.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste, two petroleum storage tanks, one public water system, and one public water utility.

In addition, on October 10, the executive director approved penalties totaling $23,337 against 13 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25, 2023. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

