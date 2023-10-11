EarBuds Integrates Generative AI, Empowering Users Across Music Streaming Services to Discover, Share, Discuss & Listen
App’s Cross-platform Functionality, AI-powered “EarBot,” & Chat Functions Make Experiencing Music Social in an Increasingly Fragmented Digital Landscape
While technology has made accessing music easier than ever, it has also made the digital music experience more isolated...”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarBuds announces that it has integrated generative artificial intelligence into its industry-leading app to enhance the modern digital music experience. With the implementation of “EarBot,” the app’s new ChatGPT-powered tool, EarBuds is the only AI-curated platform that seamlessly allows anyone to discover, share, discuss and listen to music across disparate streaming services.
— Jason Fox
In recent years, the explosion in smartphone ownership and the rise of competing streaming services has made music more accessible than ever. Simultaneously, the emergence of advanced discovery algorithms has exposed users to an endless supply of new music. And though these developments have dramatically improved the users’ ability to access and consume digital music, they have also made the experience more fragmented, isolated and detached. The walled gardens between streaming services prevent users from sharing or discussing songs directly with one another in-app, while algorithms have all but eliminated the need for human music recommendations. EarBuds solves these conundrums.
EarBot’s AI-powered music expert leverages the power of ChatGPT to act as a virtual assistant that provides a more personal experience than typical discovery algorithms. Users can actively engage with and prompt EarBot to build smart playlists, find songs similar to their favorites and provide information about artists. Additionally, EarBot automatically provides EarBuds users with guidance and instruction for how to effectively use the app to enhance their experience. Based on user behavior, the tool can proactively teach people how to invite and find friends, begin a private group chat and much more. EarBuds has also released a range of engaging new features and games fueled by AI which were designed based on the results of an expansive survey and testing performed with Gen-Z users.
“Music is deeply human — for thousands of years it was exclusively created, discussed and shared in-person,” said EarBuds Founder and CEO Jason Fox. “While technology has made accessing music easier than ever, it has also made the digital music experience more isolated — users can’t even share songs directly with one another if they listen on different streaming services. EarBuds’ proprietary infrastructure — which enables people to engage with one another across streaming platforms — and AI integration have created the best and only place for fans to listen, share, discover and express their passion for music together in one app.”
Since its launch in 2019, EarBuds has built and refined an industry-leading infrastructure capable of integrating directly with the world’s most popular streaming platforms. The app is currently available for free for Spotify and Apple Music users with premium subscriptions. Pandora, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and Tidal availability are coming soon.
About EarBuds:
EarBuds is a pioneering app that harnesses the power of proprietary technology and the potential of generative artificial intelligence to reshape the way music enthusiasts engage with and experience music. It is the only app that empowers users to effortlessly share, explore and connect over music in one place, rekindling the sense of community that has historically defined the music experience. Founded by former NFL lineman Jason Fox, EarBuds has garnered support from notable investors such as Techstars and Ecliptic Capital as well as individuals including Patrick Mahomes, Brett Favre, Patrick Bet-David and Bryce Petty. For more information, visit earbuds.app.
Jacob Klein
Jake Ryan Consulting
+1 516-385-0969
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn