Black Business Revival Hits Richmond VA
Every member, no matter their past, discovers empowerment within these walls.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richmond has a long history in Black Entrepreneurship. For over a century it has been recognized for the contributions and leadership of Black people doing business. Historically it has been known as the heart of Black Capitalism due to it having so many banks and insurance companies owned by Black People.
The heartbeat of this movement has been called Black Wall Street.
During a time when racism opposed the advancement of Black economics, there was yet progress being made.
On November 10-12, that progress will be honored, recognized, and celebrated as Black Wall Street AVL hosts OMNICLAVE: Power Through Partnerships.
The OMNICLAVE Business Summit: "Power Through Partnerships" is to ignite from November 10th to 12th, 2023, this summit emerges as a lifeline for dreamers, breathing life into fresh beginnings, with a dedicated focus on ethnic minorities, formerly incarcerated individuals, and those confronting economic challenges.
Founder, Joseph "J" Hackett, returns to Richmond after rebuilding his life post-incarceration. He founded Black Wall Street AVL as a movement to start, grow, and expand Black Businesses. Partnering with Richmond’s leading organizations, over a thousand people will be learning and connecting during these three days of insight and intention turning their ideas into reality.
Sponsored by Truist Bank, sessions will focus on building wealth through home ownership, continuing education courses to earn CEU’s, grants for businesses and churches, marketing, generating revenue, and much more.
The OMNICLAVE is not merely about education and empowerment; it's a celebration of resilience and unwavering spirit. It's a tribute to re-entry support through real-life narratives of those who have conquered post-prison challenges. The summit forms a bridge, connecting attendees with mentors who've walked the same path and emerged as victors.
J. Hackett, the spirit behind the summit, proclaims, "Every member, no matter their past, discovers empowerment within these walls. We acknowledge our shared struggles, yet we refuse to let them become obstacles on the path to a future that we are more than capable of achieving."
OMNI means “All”, and CLAVE means “together.” The OMNICLAVE Business Summit embodies unity within diversity. Expect live music, an exuberant paint party, and offerings from local food trucks during the evening networking mixer.
Look forward to live performances, a high-energy Step Show Competition, and an Afrobeat dance party resonating with the vibrant rhythm of diversity and culture.
The summit culminates with Service and Celebration, featuring a soul-stirring worship service, collaborative partner workgroups, a family cookout, and prize giveaways.
In profound support, the OMNICLAVE experience is graciously sponsored by Truist Bank. Their support is not just a financial backing; but rather a testament to the profound faith they have in the power of dreams, and an investment in the stories of individuals striving to achieve.
To top it all off, joining OMNICLAVE transcends personal growth; it's a contribution to a noble cause. Proceeds from the summit will be dedicated to assisting deserving families in securing down payments for homes, marking the commencement of a new chapter.
Witness a legacy of revived dreams, booming businesses, and a community standing strong against all odds at OMNICLAVE Business Summit 2023. For details and registration, visit https://blackwallstreetavl.com/ or you can visit directly on the event website www.omniclave.org.
About Black Wall Street AVL
We are a Black business incubator with a mission to start, grow, and expand Black Business and help revitalize Black Wall Street. We help build a supportive community for BIPOC business owners. We provide opportunities for professional development through programs, events, mentoring, and coaching with support from our partners.
