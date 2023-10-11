Submit Release
Turkmenistan has delivered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

11/10/2023

Based on the age-old humanistic traditions and principles of the Turkmen people, proceeding from friendly, fraternal and good neighborly relations, as well as in order to continue the noble humanitarian activities of providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people with the assistance of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship, due to the strong earthquake that recently occurred, according to the Order of the President of Turkmenistan, humanitarian aid was sent to Afghanistan.

On October 11 of this year, a cargo consisting of medicines and medical supplies, textiles and food products was delivered to the fraternal country.

This aid to people affected by the natural disaster on October 7, 2023 in the Afghan province of Herat was another expression of deep respect for the people and leaders of the fraternal country, as well as evidence of the high principles of humanism.

