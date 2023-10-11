Turkmenistan and Türkiye confirm the course towards further strengthening cooperation

On October 11, 2023, negotiations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, who is in Ashgabat on an official visit.

During the meeting, the parties noted the traditionally high level of interstate relations, dynamically and successfully developing thanks to the efforts of the Presidents of the two states and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The importance of the meeting between the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov was emphasized, during which the current areas of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation were once again specified.

The ministers considered a wide range of issues in the context of further development of political and diplomatic ties, expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation, and strengthening of the legal framework. The parties agreed to intensify interaction in foreign trade, energy, transport, construction and industry, and the textile industry.

Successful interaction in the field of science and education, sports, healthcare, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges was stated.

As a result of the meeting, a Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye for 2024-2025 was signed.