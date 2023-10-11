Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,919 in the last 365 days.

$1.6 billion semiconductor plant inaugurated in Bắc Ninh

VIETNAM, October 11 - HÀ NỘI — South Korea's Amkor Technology, a global semiconductor packaging and test service provider, inaugurated its 23-hectare factory on Wednesday in Việt Nam.

Amkor Technology Việt Nam, located at the Yên Phong II-C in the northern province of Bắc Ninh with a total investment of $1.6 billion by 2035, is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing plants in Việt Nam.

The initial phase, with a total investment of $520 million, focuses on providing advanced system-in-package (SiP) assembly and testing solutions, according to the South Korean group.

The group said the factory is among its most advanced facilities worldwide, which will boost the formation and development of Việt Nam's semiconductor ecosystem. The factory may provide employment to around 10,000 workers once full capacity is reached.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, secretary of the province's Party Committee, said the province considers Amkor's project a key milestone, which marks the beginning of a new tech project investment wave for Bắc Ninh. — VNS

You just read:

$1.6 billion semiconductor plant inaugurated in Bắc Ninh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more