$1.6 billion semiconductor plant inaugurated in Bắc Ninh

VIETNAM, October 11 - HÀ NỘI — South Korea's Amkor Technology, a global semiconductor packaging and test service provider, inaugurated its 23-hectare factory on Wednesday in Việt Nam.

Amkor Technology Việt Nam, located at the Yên Phong II-C in the northern province of Bắc Ninh with a total investment of $1.6 billion by 2035, is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing plants in Việt Nam.

The initial phase, with a total investment of $520 million, focuses on providing advanced system-in-package (SiP) assembly and testing solutions, according to the South Korean group.

The group said the factory is among its most advanced facilities worldwide, which will boost the formation and development of Việt Nam's semiconductor ecosystem. The factory may provide employment to around 10,000 workers once full capacity is reached.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, secretary of the province's Party Committee, said the province considers Amkor's project a key milestone, which marks the beginning of a new tech project investment wave for Bắc Ninh. — VNS