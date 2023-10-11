St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault / Unlawful Restraint

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2006021

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/10/2023 at approximately 12:25 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St., Enosburg

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Adam Bellevue

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 10, 2023 at approximately 8:47 AM Troopers were dispatched to an address on Main St. in the Town of Enosburg for a report of family members verbally arguing and making threats towards one another. Troopers responded and determined no crimes had been committed. Alternative resources were used to create a safety plan for the remainder of the day.

At approximately 12:25 PM, Troopers were called back to the residence. It was reported that a family member who had not been at the residence for the initial incident was on-scene and had been assaulted. While enroute back to the residence, Troopers were informed that two family members were being held in a room by the suspect and were being prevented from leaving.

Upon arrival, Troopers determined that 19-year-old Adam Bellevue had caused visible bodily injury to a household/family member. Bellevue had also held two household/family members against their will, restraining their movement.

Bellevue was arrested and transported to the St. Albans barracks for processing. He was later transported to Northwest Correctional Facility where he was held for lack of $1,000.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 10/11/23 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes LOCATION: NW Corrections

BAIL: $1,000.00

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993