Dean Vegliante, Chief Digital Officer, Anchor Trading

Anchor Trading announced today that it has hired Dean Vegliante as Chief Digital Officer.

We’re thrilled to have Dean join us as his work in leading large-scale transformations and client solutions in digital will bring tremendous value to our clients.” — Sean Magee

WOODCLIFF LAJW, NJ, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anchor Trading Names Dean Vegliante as Chief Digital Officer

Anchor Trading, a full-service Corporate Trade company that provides financial and marketing solutions for companies with underperforming assets, announced today that it has hired Dean Vegliante as Chief Digital Officer. He will be based in the company’s headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

“We’re thrilled to have Dean join us as his work in leading large-scale transformations and client solutions in digital will bring tremendous value to our clients.” said Sean Magee, Founder and CEO of Anchor Trading. “Dean’s data-driven background, client first mentality, and proven track record in Corporate Trade and digital media, are an ideal fit with our clientele and growth objectives. Bringing Dean on to lead our digital efforts is a continuation of Anchor’s commitment to our clients and team. We will continue to invest in our digital infrastructure to bring only the best-in-class digital and omni-channel media solutions to our clients. Dean’s experience in all forms of digital and linear media operations will enable us to bring our digital solutions to new heights and help steward our next phase of growth as we continue to enhance our technologies.”

Dean Vegliante, a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience within digital-based technology companies brings a proven track record of fostering successful partnerships across the global digital landscape. A collaborative leader, Dean specializes in assembling and mentoring high-performing teams, which consistently achieve and surpass ambitious client objectives. His hands-on approach will enable Anchor to deliver greater value to its clients through performance-based teams and execution of business strategies.

He joins Anchor Trading from Zeta Global, where for the past 4 years he served as a member of the senior leadership team as Senior Vice President, holding operational and sales roles across the publisher and demand side of Zeta’s Activation Group. Before that, he spent more than a decade at Netmining, most recently as President, where he drove the launch and development of business operations from inception through acquisition by Zeta Global in 2019. Throughout his career, Dean has developed and maintained executive level relationships with leading marketers, agencies, and technology platforms.

“Dean’s deep experience in the digital landscape – across OTT/CTV and programmatic media – are core to our business,” said Magee. “His deep understanding of the digital media ecosystem, and his proven track record in optimizing client campaigns will continue to enable us to stay ahead of the curve and will be critical as we continue to invest in digital, data-driven and omni-channel media and business solutions that our clients demand.”

“I’m thrilled to join Anchor at a time where the business is at a true inflection point of growth and when digital and data-driven capabilities are becoming essential across all forms of digital media,” said Vegliante. “The ability to invest in and increase Anchor’s digital footprint is a tremendous opportunity for us, and I am excited to help grow our relationships with key technology players. My immediate focus will be to drive immediate efficiencies, connect trade relationships and leverage people, technology, and partnerships to scale the business.”

About Anchor Trading

Anchor Trading is an independent, full-service Corporate Trade and media investment company. With a steadfast approach focused on being at the forefront of the digital media trade market, Anchor combines centuries of trade and media experience regularly serving as an extension of the client’s agency and internal marketing teams.

Ranked #19 on the Inc. 500, Anchor provides financial and marketing solutions for all types of underperforming assets. Anchor is a Veteran-Owned business certified by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, New York State Office of General Services, National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), and the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC). Founded in 2015 by U.S. Navy Veteran and Advertising Industry Executive, Sean Magee, the company’s mission continues to provide powerful financial and marketing solutions to some of the most notable global brands, in addition to providing employment opportunities to Veterans and their families while supporting select registered 501(c)(3) charities. For more information, visit: https://anchortrading.com

Contact: David King, dking@anchortrading.com

Dave King

Anchor Trading