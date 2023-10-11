The new Ambassador of Canada was received in the Mejlis of Turkmenistan

11/10/2023

On October 10, 2023, Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Turkmenistan Alan Hamson.

On behalf of the head of state, the head of the Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment and wished him success in strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes from the leadership of Canada to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was introduced with the key directions of the foreign policy strategy of neutral Turkmenistan implemented by the head of state, as well as with the large-scale programs and projects being implemented in our country.

A separate topic of the conversation was the activities of the Mejlis and its role in the context of the democratic reforms launched in Turkmenistan, ensuring the legislative and legal basis for reforms. It was noted that the development of interparliamentary contacts would contribute to enriching the content of Turkmen-Canadian relations.

In course of the conversation it was stated that there is potential for expanding partnership in the trade and economic sphere and in the cultural and humanitarian field. The constructive nature of the political and diplomatic dialogue, interaction between the two countries in the UN format and other authoritative international organizations was also noted.