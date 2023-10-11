Issues of Turkmen-Romanian cooperation in the energy sector were discussed

11/10/2023

The Turkmen delegation headed by the Chairman of the “Turkmennebit” State Concern G.Agajanov is on the working visit in Bucharest to participate in a regular meeting of the Turkmen-Romanian working commission on cooperation in the energy sphere, which was held in the Ministry of Energy of Romania on October 10, 2023.

During the meeting, a high level of interstate interaction, built on the principles of mutual trust and benefit, was stated.

The Turkmen side emphasized that one of the key aspects of Turkmenistan’s energy strategy is the further modernization and technical equipment of enterprises in the oil and gas production and petrochemical industries, the implementation of projects for the construction of modern gas processing complexes, including the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, polyethylene, polypropylene and others gas chemical products. In this context, the widespread introduction into practice of advanced resource-saving technologies and innovative scientific and technical developments was noted.

Following the meeting, a relevant protocol was signed.