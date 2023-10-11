The Ambassador of Bangladesh is accredited to Turkmenistan

11/10/2023

On October 10, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Turkmenistan M.Amanul Haq.

On behalf of the head of state, the head of the Parliament congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment.

The Ambassador of Bangladesh conveyed cordial greetings from the leadership of his country to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, addressing wishes of well-being and prosperity to the Turkmen people.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was informed about the main directions of Turkmenistan’s domestic policy and foreign policy. Special emphasis was placed on the socio-economic transformations and comprehensive programs being carried out in Turkmenistan under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The diplomat was also introduced with the structure of the Mejlis and its activities, including the practice of establishing inter-parliamentary relations. In this context, the parties expressed interest in intensifying contacts through legislative bodies.

As part of the exchange of views on current issues of bilateral cooperation, the existence of prospects for interaction in the trade and economic sphere was emphasized. Along with this, it was noted that cultural and humanitarian ties are an integral component of the interstate dialogue.